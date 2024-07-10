Bangor University has launched a new pharmacy degree in a bid to “address local and national healthcare needs.”
The new Pharmacy degree at Bangor University has been given the go-ahead, with students set to begin their studies in September 2025.
The four year Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) undergraduate degree programme is the primary route that students take to become pharmacists.
Bangor University said the offering of pharmacy alongside medicine and allied health programmes “is part of the institution’s strategy to ensure that there are opportunities for local applicants to enter these important fields and that graduates fulfil the workforce needs of North Wales and beyond.”
Prof Stephen Doughty, Head of Pharmacy Programme at Bangor University said “This programme will meet both a local and national need and will ensure that North Wales has a strong base for pharmacy education and research.
“This will ensure that patients and potential students’ needs are being met for the future.”
The move follows a successful visit by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) as part of the required accreditation process.
This enables the university to begin the process of recruiting students for a September 2025 start whilst continuing to work towards accreditation of the programme.