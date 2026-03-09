A new app will offer free, bilingual and personalised support to help people quit smoking for good across Wales.
Public Health Wales’ new Help Me Quit mobile app, provides an additional route for people who want to quit with flexible, digital support, including those who may not want to use traditional stop smoking services.
The app launches on No Smoking Day on 11 March.
Chris Emmerson, Consultant in Public Health, Public Health Wales, said: “This new app gives people in Wales a powerful new tool to help them stop smoking.
“We know many smokers want to quit, but many try on their own without support.
“The Help Me Quit app brings evidence-based behavioural support directly into people’s hands—whenever and wherever they need it.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.