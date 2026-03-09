Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to fund an Understanding Blood Results course for Ruth Williams, Cancer Services Pharmacy Technician.
The M&K Update course allows the candidate a chance to fully understand routine haematology and biochemistry results.
Ruth is the first pharmacy technician to work within the cancer services team at the Hywel Dda University Health Board and regularly reviews and orders blood tests in the process of monitoring a patient’s tolerance and response to cancer treatment.
Ruth said: “The course has given me the opportunity to improve my understanding and feel more confident in relaying results to patients.
“I am now able to correctly order and interpret bloods to ensure cost effectiveness and safety of cancer treatments.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.