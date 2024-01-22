Staff from Angharad Ward, the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital, have taken part in two events to raise funds for the ward.
The team raised over £4,500 in total which will go toward items which will make the children's and their families' stay on the ward more comfortable.
Meinir Morris and Sian Davies organised a 60s, 70s and 80s disco fundraiser which took place at Aberystwyth Football Club on Saturday 28th October.
Bethan Fitz Griffiths and Rachel Davies took part in the Llanelli Half Marathon on Sunday 24th September.
Meinir said: “Sian and I are incredibly proud of the money we raised organising the disco. We have raised much more than we hoped for and everyone had such a great night.
“The funds will make a huge difference to the experience of children and their families attending Angharad Ward.”
Bethan said: “Rachel and I really enjoyed taking part in the half marathon. The support we have received is incredible.
“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated towards our fundraisers.”
Bethan Hughes, Senior Sister, said: “The staff involved in both these events have put Angharad Ward at the heart of their fundraising and this has shown their true compassion and dedication towards the service, with the aim of making a difference to the children, young people and their families to whom we care for.
“I'm extremely proud as the departmental manager of the children's ward and extend my heartfelt thanks to all the staff who have spent time raising money for the ward, this will make a huge difference."
Bridget Harpwood, Fundraising Officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “What a great team effort from the staff at Angharad Ward!
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
