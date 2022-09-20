Brothers raise £4,400 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal to say thanks for cancer care
Subscribe newsletter
Brothers Rhys and James Davies and six of their family and friends have raised £4,400 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal by scaling the Three Welsh Peaks.
The team of eight decided on the challenge to say thank you for the care 29-year-old Rhys received at Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
After a 4am start, the team scaled Snowdon in 3 hours 30 mins, Cadair Idris in just under three hours and Pen y Fan in just under two hours.
Taking part in the challenge on 10 September were Rhys and James, their cousin Harri Clarke and friends Paul and Sion Jehu, Matthew Hamer, Gary Harlock and Gareth Edmunds.
James said: “We had a brilliant day; what a top bunch of lads to complete the challenge with. There was never a dull moment! The weather was spot on, even ended with some sunshine on Pen y Fan.
“Thank you to our drivers Hughie Clarke, Trefor ‘Jed’ Davies and Carol Anderson who also kept us fed and watered. And a massive shout out to everybody who turned out to support and everyone who has donated to our page!
“We are over the moon with the money raised for this great cause so far!”
It’s still not too late to donate. Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-davies-11
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |