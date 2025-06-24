Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra entertained Aberystwyth once again with hours of fantastic music from some of the most incredible musicians I have ever seen.
I think this is the fifth time I’ve seen the orchestra in action and they never disappoint, but popular members come and go over the years and it was sad not to see the incredible drumming talents of Gilson Lavis who retired last year. In his place though is Ed Richardson, who is impressive. His speed and precision during his big drum solo was jaw dropping.
It was a shame also that Ruby Turner (who I am sure was advertised on the poster) did not appear on this occasion. She has pulled off some powerful, memorable, magnificent moments with Jools Holland and I was looking forward to seeing her once again. Sadly, it was not meant to be, but making a surprise appearance – to me at least – was Chris Difford, Jools’ old bandmate from their days together in Squeeze. A particular highlight of the night, which took place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 12 June, was hearing the Squeeze song, ‘Cool For Cats’ played with real gusto by all on stage.
By all on stage I mean 20 or so talented people who sang, played the piano, guitar, keyboard, drums, trumpet, trombone, saxophone and more. Generous Jools allowed them all to shine individually.
It always looks like everyone is having the time of their lives in this orchestra and their joy, which comes out through the music and movement (there’s lots of clapping and toe-tapping, etc.) is infectious.
I was thrilled to see singer Louise Marshall in the line-up once again. What an amazing voice she has!
Finally, we were treated to bonus pianist and warm-up act Joe Webb. He was incredible!
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.
