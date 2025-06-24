It was a shame also that Ruby Turner (who I am sure was advertised on the poster) did not appear on this occasion. She has pulled off some powerful, memorable, magnificent moments with Jools Holland and I was looking forward to seeing her once again. Sadly, it was not meant to be, but making a surprise appearance – to me at least – was Chris Difford, Jools’ old bandmate from their days together in Squeeze. A particular highlight of the night, which took place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 12 June, was hearing the Squeeze song, ‘Cool For Cats’ played with real gusto by all on stage.