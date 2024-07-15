Budding medics from across Wales got a taste of a career in medicine and life as a medical student at a medical residential this week.
The Year 12 Seren Academy learners spent three days as medical undergrads at Cardiff University’s state-of-the-art medical facilities, attending practical clinical sessions and interactive lectures.
During the three days the potential medics got hands on experience as a doctor during the ‘Hope Hospital’ workshop.
With volunteers playing the part of patients the students, supported by clinicians, were required to take their clinical history, assess, and treat symptoms.
A further 15 Seren students attended the dentistry residential at Wales’ only Dental School at Cardiff University taking part in dental workshops and getting firsthand experience in dentistry.