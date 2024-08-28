Transport for Wales will now offer discounted fares for Hywel Dda staff on certain TrawsCymru bus services.
Following a three-month free travel pilot, Transport for Wales (TfW) has teamed up with Hywel Dda University Health Board to offer long term discounted bus travel for health board staff to encourage workers to travel more sustainably and to help reduce pressure on NHS car parks.
Hywel Dda staff will be able to catch the TrawsCymru T1 service, operated by First Cymru, that runs between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth town centres via Glangwili Hospital and on the TrawsCymru T2 and T28 service between Aberystwyth town centre and Bronglais Hospital.
The new discounted fares will offer between 20 per cent and 36 per cent saving.