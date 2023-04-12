North Wales businesses have come together to support a Welsh cancer charity.
A number of companies have donated gifts for a raffle to support two people from Porthmadog’s Purple Moose Brewery who are running the London Marathon and Snowdon 24 to raise money for charity.
Brewer Aled Lloyd and Lawrence Washington, company MD, will run the marathon this Sunday, 23 April. To raise money for Cancer Research Wales, companies including
Penderyn Distillery, Llechwedd Glamping Pods, Halen Mon, Jones o Gymru, Aber Falls, Afallon Mon Gin, Rhug Estate, Hufenfa De Arfon, Coconut Kitchen, the Harbourmaster in Aberaeron, Dyfi Distillery, Blue Slate Gin, Wild Horse Brewery and Wrexham Lager have donated prizes to be won in a raffle.
Donations - including gift experiences, hotel stays, meals out and local food and drink brands - have been promised to Purple Moose for the raffle, to help them raise as much money as possible for charity.
A spokesperson for Purple Moose said: “Aled, one of our passionate about beer brewers, is doing the London Marathon on 23 April, and Snowdon 24 on 8 and 9 July for Cancer Research Wales and we will put whatever we raise into that pot.
“He has got a task ahead – his target is £2500; his training is well under way, and his intention is to do the Snowdon/Wyddfa run up and down seven times in that 24-hour period!
“Our founder and MD Lawrence is also doing the London Marathon for the same cause which is bumping our fundraising target up to £4000.”
To enter the raffle, visit https://purplemoose.co.uk/pages/charity. It closes this Friday, 21 April, and will be drawn on Tuesday, 25 April.