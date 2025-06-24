Plaid Cymru have called for a national investigation in Wales on the state of maternity services.
It comes after Wes Streeting, the UK Health Secretary called for a similar investigation to be held in England.
Mabon ap Gwynfor, Plaid Cymru spokesperson on health said: "Wales has had the highest stillbirth rates in the UK since 2014, and while both England and Scotland experienced a decline between 2010 to 2022, they increased in Wales over this period.
“In light of significant issues over recent years at several Welsh health boards, we have similar concerns as to the quality of maternity care here in Wales.
“Indeed there is reason to believe that maternity services in Wales are currently in a worse state than those in England.”
