The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has welcomed a Senedd committee’s call for the Welsh Government to take urgent steps toward achieving parity of esteem between the NHS and the social care workforce.
In its latest report, the Senedd’s Local Government and Housing Committee highlights the critical role councils play in ensuring safe, timely, and effective hospital discharge.
The report warns that without addressing deep-rooted workforce shortages, social care services will struggle to meet rising demand and support the wider health system.
Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, WLGA Spokesperson for Health and Social Care, said: “For a long time, the WLGA has been clear of the need for the Welsh Government to work towards raising the status of the social care workforce to match their health colleagues.”
