Three Powys councillors have called for “lives to be put above cuts” after voicing “huge concerns” about the threatened cuts to stroke services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Last month, Hywel Dda University Health Board announced plans that could see the Stroke Unit at Bronglais turned into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit, with patients being moved on to another hospital.
The three Dyfi valley Plaid Cymru councillors - Elwyn Vaughan Glantwymyn, Alwyn Evans Machynlleth and Gary Mitchell for Llanbrynmair & Trefeglwys - said the plans were of “great concern” and would “inevitably have a huge impact on residents in the Dyfi valley and Llanidloes area.”
“At present the stroke pathway facility at Bronglais is gold standard,” the councillors said in a joint statement.
“If anyone has a stroke the paramedics find the pathway immediately, they can go straight away to the scanner where the experts meet them, which enables them to receive the appropriate treatments after seeing the scan.
“At other hospitals they have to go to A&E which delays the treatment.
“Not only is that a concern, but it would mean having to travel to Carmarthen, Telford or Bangor resulting in our ambulances being stuck far away from the communities they are meant to serve when the Welsh Ambulance Service has highlighted the immense pressures it’s under.
“At present it feels we are losing our valuable services with everything being centralised.
“Due to the importance of Bronglais to not only Ceredigion, but a large part of Powys and South Gwynedd, we call on the Health Minister to work with us and Health Boards in having a integrated approach to health services in this area.
“The danger without acknowledging the importance of Bronglais to much of Mid Wales is that this piecemeal approach of taking services away from the area ends up with nothing left.”