RCN Wales has called on the Welsh Government to begin collecting and publishing corridor care data across Wales, following the publication of the first national corridor care figures in England.
The publication of data by NHS England follows sustained campaigning by nursing staff and provides a clearer picture of the scale of the unsafe practice in England’s hospitals.
RCN Wales Executive Director Nicola Williams said the publication of corridor care data in England “demonstrates why transparency matters.”
“We cannot tackle a problem we do not fully understand and are not measuring,” she said.
“Corridor care is unsafe, undignified and unacceptable.
“Nurses across Wales have repeatedly raised concerns about patients being treated in inappropriate spaces because of pressures on the health and care system.”
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