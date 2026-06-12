There have been numerous sightings of such a black cat across rural parts of the country over the years -ranging from when a motorist said they had seen the animal on the A477 to the west of Llanddowror back in the winter of 2010, to a former police officer describing a "most definitive" daytime encounter near the village of Treffgarne, whne they observed a large, muscular, brown-spotted animal the ‘size of a German Shepherd’ cross a single-track lane right in front of their car around the same time.