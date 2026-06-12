Young people in Wales will be offered Meningococcal B (Men B) vaccination for the first time this autumn as part of a time limited programme.
The programme is being introduced as a precautionary measure following the unprecedented outbreak of Men B primarily among University of Kent students in March 2026 and other more recent unseasonal clusters elsewhere in the UK.
Men B is the most common cause of invasive meningococcal disease in the UK, and can cause meningitis and sepsis, both of which can be life-threatening.
Evidence shows that young people face higher risk of contracting Men B, and that there are particularly risks associated with higher educational settings due to high levels of close social mixing.
The roll-out will run from July to December and will be available to all those born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008, as well as anyone aged 18 to 25 who will be entering higher education or residential further education for the first time this autumn.
The vaccine will be offered in a two-dose programme.
Those aged 17 to 18 will receive an invitation letter from their health board from 6 July providing details on how to get their vaccine.
Those aged 18 to 25 who will be entering higher education or residential further education for the first time this autumn, including international students, will need to contact their health board after 20 July to find out more information.
Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, Nerys Evans, said: "Meningococcal B is a rare but extremely serious disease that can progress quickly and devastate young lives.
“Following recent outbreaks across the UK, the Welsh Government has acted decisively to ensure that young people in Wales will be offered this additional protection and I urge everyone who is eligible to take up their vaccination offer.”
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