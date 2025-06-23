A packed Great Hall in Aberystwyth has sent a loud message to health chiefs over the future of services at Bronglais Hospital.
More than 400 people filled the hall on Friday night for a meeting set up by campaign group, Protect Bronglais Services.
The Chair and Chief Executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board attended the meeting along with a host of politicians from Plaid Cymru, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.
There was no representative from Labour.
Hywel Dda proposes turning the stroke unit at Bronglais into a treat and transfer unit in Aberystwyth, with patients having to travel to Llanelli, at least 1 hour and 45 minutes away, for specialist care.
Elin Jones, MS for Ceredigion described the treat and transfer model as being full of risk, adding: “It’s the transfer element that fills us full of dread.
“There is no detail in the consultation about transfer of stroke patients
“Without it, there is no hope that the health board can persuade this community to trust a treat and transfer model and it’s not fair for you to ask us to do so.
“All experience and evidence is that a transfer model treats us as second class citizens.”
Russell George, Montgomeryshire MS told the audience: “It is absolutely critical that services are retained and strengthened at Bronglais Hospital.”
Sandra Jarvis from the Welsh Liberal Democrats, representing Jane Dodds, said: “Travel times cost lives. To downgrade this unit is not just clinically irresponsible its morally indefensible.
“It sends a message to every person in this region that their lives are worth less, their outcomes are negotiable and their voices are dispensable.”
Preseli Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies told the crowd: “These stroke services are absolutely essential.
“Forcing patients to travel huge distances especially on a poor transport infrastructure is totally unacceptable and to centralise these services away from Bronglais when the unit has been declared the best n Hywel Dda does not make any sense whatsoever.
“Let’s be clear, delivering health services in rural areas like this is different.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS reiterated the points that Bronglais should be the specialist centre, speaking of the extra distance his constituents face from south Gwynedd to a district hospital.
Former MP Mark Williams, representing the north Ceredigion older people forum, said: “We’ve heard the health board are open to change. Might I suggest in addition to the two options you gave us there should be a third, to throw out this dangerous proposal.”
Prof Philip Kloer, chief executive of Hywel Dda, who along with Dr Neil Wooding, Chair of Hywel Dda, were praised for attending the meeting, told the Great Hall: “We are open to new ideas but there are some real dilemmas we face.
“Some people have come here with the impression that Bronglais is under threat. It is not.
“Across all of our stroke services we do not meet the standards that you would expect.”
The consultation on services is open until 31 August and Protect Bronglais Services is encouraging people to sign their petition.
