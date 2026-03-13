Community food organisations and food banks across Wales are receiving an extra £1m Welsh Government funding to help feed more people who need support.
The funding will help organisations buy, store and distribute food, including surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, boosting their capacity to meet growing demand and ensuring people struggling with the cost of living can access good quality, nutritious food.
With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the funding comes at a critical time for households already under financial pressure.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “This additional £1m will help community organisations and food banks reach more people, as part of the wider work we are undertaking to tackle poverty.
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