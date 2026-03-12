Diabetes UK is putting a call out to people across Ceredigion to take part in a sponsored swimming challenge which raises vital funds for the charity.
Swim22 runs between 22 March and 22 June and involves swimming a total of 22 miles – the distance from England to France. Participants can take on the challenge at their own pace, in their local pool or the open water, accumulating the 22 miles across the course of the 12 weeks.
All funds raised will go towards Diabetes UK’s work, funding life-saving research and helping people living with diabetes to get the care and support they need.
Julie, 53, from Cardiff, took part in Swim22 in support of her husband and son, who were both diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the last few years. She said: “Diabetes UK’s mission statement, ‘a world where diabetes can do no harm,’ really resonates with me. Every time I stepped into the pool, I would kick off the side for my first length with this statement repeating in my head to spur me on.
“I thoroughly enjoyed the whole experience and on a personal level – I felt fitter, more supple, and was sleeping better too. If anyone is considering taking part, I would say please do – set yourself a challenge and make a difference. It’s something special to be involved in a challenge like this that’s fuelling research, therapies, and a possible cure for diabetes in the future.”
Rachel Burr, National Director of Diabetes UK Cymru, added: “Whether you haven’t swum in a while or you’re a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fundraising advice along the way.
"By taking on Swim22, you’ll not only be swimming towards a fitter, more confident you. Every length you swim and every pound you raise helps us fund more research for new treatments, campaign for better care, and provide vital support to people who need us through our helpline. So, please, sign up to Swim22 and make a splash for Diabetes UK.”
People taking part can swim in their local pool or the open water, alone or with family, friends, or colleagues.
In addition to the standard 22 mile distance, there are also two other challenges to choose from. Participants can do ‘The Half’, covering 11 miles or more experienced swimmers may wish to take on ‘The Double’ – swimming 44 miles.
There are some amazing rewards on offer for challengers, including three unique distance medals, a Swim22 tote bag and exclusive water bottle.
To register for Swim22, visit swim22.diabetes.org.uk. There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.
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