Cancer patient celebrates her 60th birthday by raising £5,000 for Bronglais Appeal
A cancer patient from Aberystwyth marked her 60th birthday by raising more than £5,000 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Rosemary Tudor, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and is now undergoing further cancer treatment, said: “There was no birthday celebration this year as I was receiving stem cell treatment that day, after completing 16 weeks of chemotherapy over the summer.
“I decided to ask for donations for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal instead of presents because the day unit is very close to my heart and it is a very worthy cause.
“The unit has been a big part of my life for 14 years since I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now I have been diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and, after having my stem cells harvested and then retransplanted, I will have further chemotherapy at the unit.
“The fundraising is my way of saying thank you to the amazing staff who work on the chemotherapy unit. We are so lucky to have them. You feel like an individual, they are so caring and friendly.”
Rosemary said she originally set herself a target of £250. “I have been totally gobsmacked by how much money has been donated, from family and friends but also people I don’t know who have been touched by cancer,” she added.
Rosemary lives with her husband Richard on their beef and sheep farm near New Cross, Aberystwyth. They have three children: Leisia, Dylan and Lois.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Rosemary for her support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
For further information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
