Cancer patient cuts off all her hair in aid of appeal
Sarah Jane Williams has shaved off her waist-length hair, as seen in before and after photos, right
Subscribe newsletter
Antiques dealer Sarah Jane Williams has shaved off her waist-length hair and raised £1,163 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Sarah Jane, 52, is having chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital’s day unit and wanted to help raise money for the appeal as a thank you for her care.
She said: “I am on a 12-week course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer and bone cancer, and the staff have all been amazing. Everyone is so good at Bronglais Hospital.
“I heard about the appeal and I know that a new, fit-for-the-future day unit is going to be so important. I’ve seen the artist’s impressions and they look really good.”
“I knew I was going to lose my hair so decided to take control and shave it off. I was so pleased to be able to raise some money for the appeal at the same time,” added Sarah Jane, who lives with her partner Simon in Cwmbrwyno, near Aberystwyth and runs an online business selling antiques and vintage items.
“I did the shave myself and Simon tidied it up for me. I spent the whole day in tears after because my hair was really long, I could nearly sit on it. But I think that emotion was a good thing; I’ve been fine about it since then.”
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.
For further information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |