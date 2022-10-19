Carnival collectors raise £5,500 for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Organisers of Aberaeron Carnival have raised £5,500 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The carnival, which is organised by the Aberaeron Town Improvements Committee, took place on Bank Holiday Monday, 29 August.
Committee secretary Rhodri Jones said: “Every year we have a bucket collection at the carnival to raise funds to put the event on and it was decided this year to donate it to the appeal.
“There was a great turnout on the day and lots of volunteers collecting, and we raised £5,500 for the appeal, which we are thrilled about.
“We felt that the appeal for a new chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital was an important one. Cancer touches all parts of our community and it is vital to have medical facilities as local as possible.”
Aberaeron Carnival is one of the oldest and most prestigious carnivals in Wales, dating back to before the war. It attracts visitors from far and wide and features a parade with floats and individuals in fancy dress.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase. Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Aberaeron Town Improvements Committee for their support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
