A housing association appeal against a decision to refuse plans to build new homes on a New Quay car park - with the loss of 200 spaces – is continuing with a May deadline for comments.
In an application refused last May, housing association Barcud sought permission from Ceredigion County Council for a £7.5m 100 per cent affordable scheme at Central Car Park, Towyn Road, following an earlier pre-application consultation.
It was estimated the 30 homes would lead to up to an extra 98 permanent residents in the Ceredigion town with the highest number of second homes, 26 per cent of all properties being either second homes or holiday residences.
The site currently operates as a pay and display car park, owned and managed by Barcud as a commercial enterprise, which it says it could cease at any time.
The proposal included keeping 91 of the 315 parking spaces at the site for public use, which council officers, repeatedly recommending approval, said could be secured “in perpetuity” if approved.
Objectors, including the town council, said the loss of more than 70 per cent of the parking spaces would impact local businesses in a town heavily reliant on tourism, with questions about the need for some of the affordable housing types.
New Quay Traders Association raised strong economic objections, creating on online change.org petition against the scheme, Save New Quay car park – Protect our future, which attracted some 2,500 signatures.
Council planning officers said that “given the allocated status of the land and the significant need for affordable housing, it is considered that the partial loss of parking capacity does not outweigh the identified planning gain brought by the development.”
The scheme, recommended for approval at the May 2025 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, had previously been deferred from the February and March meetings.
At the May committee, local member Cllr Matthew Vaux said the development would have a detrimental economic impact on the seaside town, with the loss of parking spaces.
Officers had said there was both a local lettings policy and a local need for the housing.
The application was refused by eight votes to five.
Since that refusal, Barcud appealed the decision through Planning and Environment Decisions Wales.
That appeal is ongoing, with a deadline for final comments set for 27 May.
The appeal will be decided after hearings, set to be scheduled for later this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.