Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a bladder scanner worth over £10,000 for use in clinics across Carmarthenshire thanks to public donations.
The portable bladder scanner will enable staff to assess patients in local clinics in the community, helping to reduce the length of time patients have a catheter.
Marisa Webber, Senior Nurse – Community Clinics, said: “While having a catheter is an important part of treatment, it can sometimes increase an individual’s risk of infection.
“Some patients also feel that having a catheter has a negative impact on their lifestyle.
“The new bladder scanner gives staff the opportunity to assess a patient’s bladder in the community and make decisions about whether the catheter is still required.”