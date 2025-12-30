A dog that went missing before Christmas has been found.
Careena Dudley turned to the Cambrian News for help to find her beloved Labrador cross called Petrul, which went missing on Monday, 8 December.
The 24-year-old and her heartbroken four-year-old child searched for missing Petrul for weeks, without success.
The one-and-a-half year old went missing from Nebo near Llanon.
As well as asking Cambrian News readers to look out for him, Careena put posts online asking for sightings and drones were also used to try to find the beloved dog.
Thankfully, he has now been found and reunited with his worried owners.
Announcing the news on Facebook, Careena said: “He’s home.
“After the longest three weeks ever we can finally say that our beautiful gorgeous boy is home with only minor injuries.
“I just want to thank everyone from the absolute bottom of my heart for the support and well wishes.”
But what of runaway dog, Petrul? Careena said: “Now he’s on the road to recovery (and also grounded).”
