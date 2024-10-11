Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded a new ventilator worth £28,700 for Withybush Hospital thanks to public donations.
Ventilators help a patient breathe by assisting the lungs to inhale and exhale air.
The new MRI-compatible ventilator is special in that it enables patients who are intubated in the Intensive Care Unit to receive an MRI scan.
The results of an MRI scan can be used to help diagnose conditions, plan treatments and assess how effective previous treatment has been.
Having the new ventilator at Withybush means intubated patients no longer need to be transferred to another site to receive a scan.
Charlotte Adams, Senior Sister, said: “We are extremely grateful that charitable donations have enabled us to purchase the new ventilator for Withybush.
“The equipment allows patients access to an MRI scan locally, ensuring that diagnostic imaging can be achieved safely and efficiently. The ventilator provides the latest technology, making transfer ventilation as safe as possible for our patients.
“The ability to provide this level of care on site reduces the impact on other services and specialities, and the equipment can be used across the hospital for anyone requiring an MRI, delivering benefits to even more patients and staff.”