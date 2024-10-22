A charity ball, raffle and auction has raised £25,300 for the Prince Philip Hospital Gardens Appeal.
The event was organised by cousins Lowri Elen Jones, 20, from Peniel, and Lisa Ann Evans, 22, from Llangybi, and took place at Bronwydd Hall, Carmarthen in June.
The total raised includes a £1,000 donation in match funding from Barclays.
Lowri and Lisa decided to organise the event as their grandfather, Hywel Griffiths, has previously been a patient on Bryngolau Ward, a 15-bed older adult mental health unit.
Lowri said: “This worthy cause is very close to our hearts as a family.
“We decided to hold a ball to raise money for the Appeal to show our appreciation and gratitude to the ward.
“My Grandfather is an ex-farmer, so he is used to all the fresh air and being out in all weather.
“Back in August 2023, he got moved to Bryngolau Ward. Knowing that the outdoor area wasn't suitable for the patients was disappointing, bearing in mind how important vitamin D is to our mental health, let alone to a patient that is in care to improve their mental health.
“These gardens will benefit all patients on the ward whatever their background.”