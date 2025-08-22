Staff from Angharad Ward, the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital, are organising an Autumn Charity Ball to raise funds for the ward.
The event takes place at Tŷ Glyn on Friday 7th November 2025 from 6pm.
Bethan Hughes, Angharad Ward’s Senior Sister, said: “We decided to organise an Autumn charity ball, raffle and auction to fundraise for Hywel Dda Health Charities.
“We want to make our ward a more inviting environment for all those involved, the children themselves, their siblings, parents and visitors. Nobody likes being in hospital or having to go into a hospital, we want to make the ward a bit more inviting.
“Our vision and aim is to add a splash of colour along with illustrations throughout the ward. We want to capture the minds of those who spend time with us, whether it be a few hours, a few days and sometimes longer.
“We understand that you can’t all join us for the event but if you'd like to be part of our vision to make Angharad Ward a more fun place to be, please donate to our Just Giving page.
“We’ll have raffle tickets on sale prior to and on the night along with a charity auction. A list of the auction items will be available closer to the time. iIf something catches your eye, you are welcome to submit a sealed bid for these prior to the night if you can't make it.”
To purchase a ticket, please visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScCHmoXE2Tn-MFGj8ZabIzn4FTe-rQd_BXvoWSpKxvlYVJsRw/viewform
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Angharad Ward staff for organising such a fantastic event.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.