A charity fundraising evening and auction next month will be held to raise money for Bronglais hospital’s respiratory services.
Organised by long-time charity fundraiser Nia Gore, the event will take place at Aberystwyth Town football club on Saturday, 25 October.
The event will feature performances from Elvis Presley impersonator Darren Graceland Jones as well as Tina Sparkle.
Geraint Hughes will act as compere and auctioneer.
Nia said the money raised will “hopefully go to help the respiratory outpatient area as they need better facilities - as we know first-hand - as due to previous radiotherapy treatments my husband has severe respiratory issues now.”
The event will start at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £15, are available from Nia on 07968 652822.
