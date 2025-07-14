The Colorectal Service at Hywel Dda University Health Board has been able to provide wellbeing sessions and a wreath making workshop in Aberystwyth for patients thanks to Hywel Dda Health Charities.
Donations to the NHS charity enabled patients to meet in the Morlan Centre and also take part in the wreath-making session in Newmans Garden Centre.
Siobhan Thomas, Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist, said the service was “grateful for the donations.”
“Providing support groups for patients and families who have been affected and continue to be affected by colorectal cancer provides an opportunity for patients to voice any concerns with their key worker and support each other, as well as raising their spirits taking part in different wholesome activities,” she said.
