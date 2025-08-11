Hywel Dda Health Charities has supported the Head and Neck Cancer Service by funding the delivery of face-to-face patient support groups.
Generous donations from Head and Neck Cancer patients to the NHS charity have enabled the Head and Neck Cancer Team to continue face-to-face support groups for their patients.
Patients have taken part in support groups at Bro Myrddin Bowls Club in Carmarthen and the National Botanic Garden of Wales.
Mikhaela Jones, Macmillan Head and Neck Cancer Support Worker, said: "Our patients have said that the support groups have hugely boosted their emotional and mental wellbeing.
“The feedback from group members about our face-to-face meetings is overwhelmingly positive and identifies these groups as a pivotal part of their post-cancer treatment recovery process.”
