An RNLI open day on Gwynedd’s Llŷn Peninsula has raised over £1,000 for the charity, and a generous donation on the day doubled that amount.
When volunteers from Pwllheli RNLI held its annual Open Day on Saturday, 2 August 2025, they raised more than £1,000 to support the charity’s lifesaving work.
The day offered visitors the chance to enjoy lively performances from the Batala Galêz drumming band, take part in fun and educational activities for children, learn about water safety, and meet the volunteer crew. A lifeboat demonstration on the water gave guests a close-up look at the RNLI in action.
During the event, Pwllheli RNLI also received a generous £1,000 donation from Colwyn PWC Riders, presented as a cheque at the station. The personal watercraft riders’ group had taken part in a fundraising event at Black Rock Sands in June, with proceeds from that going to the RNLI.
Alison Hayes, Chair of Pwllheli RNLI Fundraisers, said:
“It was wonderful to see so many people come along and support us. Events like this not only raise vital funds but also give us a chance to share important safety messages and show the community what their RNLI does. We are so grateful to everyone who helped make the day such a success – from our volunteers to our entertainers, and of course, everyone who donated, especially to Colwyn PWC Riders for their generous contribution.”
The station’s next big fundraiser will be the Raft and Kayak Race on Bank Holiday Sunday, 24 August, starting at 9.30am. Pwllheli RNLI is encouraging groups to enter their own rafts for this much-loved community challenge.
To enter a raft or kayak, visit the Eventbrite website and search for ‘Pwllheli RNLI Raft and Kayak Race 2025’ or visit Pwllheli RNLI’s Facebook page for details.
