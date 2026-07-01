Patients attending electroencephalogram (EEG) appointments at Glangwili Hospital are set to benefit from improved comfort and enhanced diagnostic testing thanks to funding from Hywel Dda Health Charities.
The charity awarded £3,472 from its Making a Difference fund to purchase a new specialised reclining hospital patient chair for the Clinical Neurophysiology service, supporting patients who undergo lengthy and sensitive diagnostic procedures.
The specialised reclining chair improves patient comfort and safety, helping individuals to remain still during prolonged procedures, supporting more accurate and reliable EEG recordings and reducing the need for repeat tests.
Donna Morris, Senior Service Manager for Ophthalmology and Neurology, said: “This new reclining chair has made a significant difference to patient comfort and helps us achieve more accurate diagnostic recordings.”
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