A sensory sanctuary has opened in Harlech’s King George V Community Garden.
Under the warmth of a midsummer sun, the community gathered in the garden for a lollipop picnic, where Dylan Roberts, who administers CIST Welsh Church funding on behalf of Gwynedd Council, officially opened the garden’s centrepiece. The sensory sanctuary offers a tranquil space that creates a relaxing atmosphere.
Cllr Gwynfor Owen also attended.
The garden, part of the historic King George V Field, has a team of volunteers who tend beds of vegetables, herbs, fruit and daffodils, all grown to be shared at no cost to anyone who needs them.
Their efforts have helped earn a Keep Wales Tidy Green Flag Award, recognising care for the community and environment.
Designed as a peaceful refuge, the sanctuary offers a seating area surrounded by raised beds filled with non‑toxic sensory plants chosen for their colour, scent and texture, purchased with support from the Welsh Church Fund, which exists to enrich the lives of people across Gwynedd.
The gentle sound of bamboo chimes and a soft running water feature help create a calming atmosphere, while an eye‑catching wind sculpture funded by a Nuclear Restoration Services grant adds a playful touch that moves with the breeze.
Beyond the sanctuary, sunflowers grown from seeds originating in the Poltava region of Ukraine bloom each summer. Their bright faces stand as a small gesture of solidarity with Ukrainians, including those now living locally.
When autumn arrives, volunteers harvest the seeds for next year’s planting and also replant daffodil bulbs originally funded by a Police and Community Together (PACT) grant in time to flower and be shared with the community on St David’s Day.
Project Leader Joe Patton said: “The Sensory Sanctuary marks a new chapter for the Harlech community garden, which continues to earn its right to exist by giving freely to the community”.
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