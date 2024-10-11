Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund a baby loss workshop for maternity staff at Glangwili Hospital.
The workshop will help staff to provide the very best support to families who have suffered a pregnancy loss or the loss of a baby.
Anwen Evans, Bereavement Midwife, said: "We are very grateful that charitable donations have enabled our staff to partake in the workshop.
“Staff within maternity services provide care to parents who experience pregnancy or baby loss.
“The workshop was a fantastic opportunity to build on the confidence, knowledge and skills required to provide high-quality care for those who have experienced the death of their baby.”