Wales’ two children’s hospices have unfurled a giant butterfly, partly made by the children they care for, on the steps of the Senedd as they call again for the Welsh Government to commit to sustainable funding for them.
The 8 metre by 6 metre cloth #ReachEveryChild butterfly artwork is made up of 3,655 small butterflies, which represent the number of children with life-shortening conditions in Wales and has been made by children currently supported from both hospices, staff and volunteers.
Tŷ Hafan and Tŷ Gobaith currently support one in 10 children diagnosed with a life-shortening condition across Wales.
Displaying their #ReachEveryChild butterfly on the steps of the Senedd is the latest move in their five year campaign to get the Welsh Government to commit to funding 21% of their annual care costs, with governments in other parts of the UK providing between 30-50 per cent in funding.
Tŷ Hafan and Tŷ Gobaith currently receive just 12% of their joint annual care costs on a recurrent basis from the Welsh Government.
Irfon Rees, Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, said: “In 2021/22 Welsh Government met our ask to fund 21% of our care costs for Wales’ two children’s hospices. However, in real terms, this recurrent funding has since fallen to just under 12% of hospice care costs.
“In 2023 we launched the ‘Trends in Prevalence and Complexity Report’. That report showed there are 3,655 children in Wales who have a life-shortening condition. A number that has been increasing for years and remains on an upward trajectory.
“We need Welsh Government funding to keep pace with the need for, and costs of, our services.”
Andy Goldsmith, Chief Executive of Tŷ Gobaith, said: “We know we can do more.
“We know we can provide support, services and smiles to more of the 3,655 families who are frightened, isolated, overwhelmed and face each day fearing it could be their child’s last.
“This Children’s Hospice Week we are calling on the Government to provide us with the support, help and funds so that we will be here for every child and family who turn to us.”