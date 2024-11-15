A choir has raised £2,200 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital in memory of choir member, Sian Axford.
Carmarthen-based Côr Seingar was founded in 2004 and recently organised a charity concert to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
The choir raised funds for the Chemotherapy Day Unit as a member of the choir, Siân Axford, sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2021.
Nicki Roderick, Musical Director of Côr Seingar, said: “Siân was an enthusiastic and popular member of the soprano section of the choir and is greatly missed.
“The sell out concert was a huge success and choir members enjoyed the challenge of collaborating to organise and ensure the smooth running of the evening.”