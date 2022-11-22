In the Tywyn area there are a number of places offering warm spaces, refreshments and, sometimes, activities. In addition to St Cadfan’s, Tywyn Baptist Church, Tywyn Library, Bro Dysynni, Morfa Cadfan, and, for December, the Talyllyn Railway are all offering warm spaces and refreshments. Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi has a drop in on Friday mornings and St Peter’s Machynlleth will be open on Monday mornings from 12 December. Ffrindiua’r Aber Friends in Abergynolwyn are offering fortnightly afternoon teas for local residents on Monday afternoons at the Ganolfan.