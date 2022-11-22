St Cadfan’s Church has introduced Warmer Winter Wednesdays as part of the Warm Hubs in South Gwynedd initiative to help people cope with rising fuel costs.
But the trigger for Warmer Winter Wednesdays actually came from an observation some years ago, of groups of elderly people sitting in the reading room of a library.
At first glance some were reading newspapers, others knitting. A closer look revealed that they had flasks of coffee and tea, and packed lunches. They were there for the day, keeping warm and with something to do.
That memory, coupled with rising energy bills and cost-of-living both increases led to St Cadfan’s pastoral team to think about what they could do to help.
Fortunately the church has a ‘Glass Room’ which is comfortably furnished and can be heated economically. It is ideal for small group meetings.
Rev Ruth Hansford said: “We wanted to provide a space for people in the community to meet and enjoy the company of others.
“We planned that the afternoons would be very informal, allowing people just to have a cuppa and a biscuit or two, chat with old friends, make new friends, play games and relax in a warm space.
“In difficult times friendship, support, food, fun and warmth are incredibly important for us all.
“We decided to open the Glass Room on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm throughout the winter, and to offer drop-in hospitality in the form of free refreshments, board games, and companionship.
“The scheme has been running for three weeks and is gaining in popularity as the word spreads.”
Karen Langridge, Co-op member pioneer for Tywyn, went to last week’s winter warmers at the church.
She said: “It was so nice popping in to St Cadfan’s Church Glass Room for tea and board games.
“It was so lovely having somewhere warm to go and chat and make new friends.
“Such a friendly welcoming atmosphere to enjoy a cuppa and a biscuit.”
The concept of community heat hubs is proving to be a popular and widespread response from local organisations and businesses to the unusual and, for some, dire circumstances we find ourselves in as we head into winter.
In the Tywyn area there are a number of places offering warm spaces, refreshments and, sometimes, activities. In addition to St Cadfan’s, Tywyn Baptist Church, Tywyn Library, Bro Dysynni, Morfa Cadfan, and, for December, the Talyllyn Railway are all offering warm spaces and refreshments. Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi has a drop in on Friday mornings and St Peter’s Machynlleth will be open on Monday mornings from 12 December. Ffrindiua’r Aber Friends in Abergynolwyn are offering fortnightly afternoon teas for local residents on Monday afternoons at the Ganolfan.
For more information, see the Croeso Cynnes Warm Spaces interactive map at www.mentermon.com/en/croeso-cynnes/