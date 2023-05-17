The Co-op in Tywyn has raised a fantastic £1,300 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The store ran a number of activities from September to January to raise the funds, including raffles and a charity table.
Store Manager Diana Lewis said: “I wanted to raise money for the appeal as in August 2021, I received the devastating news that my partner only had only three or four months to live. Unfortunately, he died in November 2021.
“In the last three months of his life he had appointments at Bronglais and the care and respect he was shown throughout was amazing.
"He was a very proud man and requested to go there to do die as he didn’t want to die at home, as home is a happy place. The care he received was excellent and he was treated with dignity which was so important to him.
“I wanted to support the appeal in memory of him.”
Robyn Papirnyk, a former employee at the store, said: “In 2019, at the age of 33, I was diagnosed with a grade 3 tumour in my breast. I underwent six months of chemotherapy at Bronglais Hospital. Dr Elin Jones and her team were incredible and treated me with such kindness.
“The chemo unit is a vital part of our community. The chemo team were there for me in my darkest of days and they deserve the recognition and the adequate facilities a new ward could provide. That’s why I was so happy to hear that Co-op Tywyn was supporting such a great cause.”