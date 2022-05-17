Community scheme and care home merge

AN ABERYSTWYTH care home and community scheme have merged to set up a collaborative day centre for the local community.

MHA Hafan y Waun care home and MHA Communities Aberystwyth will be working together to encourage older people to get involved with a whole host of activities and services planned.

The home provides residential dementia care for 90 residents, in purpose-built, en suite accommodation while MHA Communities Aberystwyth helps to tackle loneliness and isolation in people over 55 through befriending, lunch clubs, assisted shopping, activity and friendship sessions, outings, assistance to attend appointments and much more.

The scheme is the first of its kind for MHA, and officially opened on Wednesday, 18 May at its base at Waun Fawr in Aberystwyth.

The opening day was attended by High Sheriff of Dyfed, Rowland Rees Evans and his wife Sian.

Karen Rees Roberts, communities’ manager at MHA Communities Aberystwyth, said: “By bringing the local community and care home under one roof, people from the local community and residents will have access to support and activities, extending our reach to those most in need beyond the care home.

“In order to deliver this service, we will create a community centre within the care home.

“This centre will enable us to welcome members from the local community into the care home.

“Befriending will be a key service, connecting members of the scheme and residents with volunteers.