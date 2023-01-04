Hywel Dda Health Charities has given its thanks to Megan Jones Roberts whose concert raised £2,650 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
The event at Aberystwyth Town Football Club featured entertainer Clive Edwards and male singing group Parti Camddwr.
Megan said: “There was a fantastic crowd at the concert. Thank you to everyone who attended, those who donated raffle prizes and auction items, the stewards and staff at Aberystwyth FC, and the main sponsors, Abba Tree Specialist, LJV Construction and Arbcore Ltd.
“A total of £2,350 was raised on the night and £300 was added to this from an event my daughter Meinir Wyn of Penrhyncoch organised earlier in the year.
“The Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Unit is close to my own heart but I was also asked if I could organise the concert by Lynne Griffiths, whose sister Monica Davies had treatment following a cancer diagnosis.
“A new chemotherapy day unit will make a big difference in this area and I am happy to do what I can to help,” added Megan, who lives in Penparcau and has raised an amazing £175,000 for local charities, including the chemotherapy unit, over the years.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are grateful to Megan and Meinir for their support and to everyone who has donated.
“We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
"Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.”
For more information on the appeal, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk