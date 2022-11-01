Covid campaigners part of next stage of inquiry

CBFJC will be keen to probe key concerns including to what extent did the Welsh and UK Governments share scientific, medical, legal and other expert knowledge, how, why and on what basis did Welsh Government decisions differ from those taken by the UK Government, whether, and if so to what extent, decisions taken (or not taken) were justified by the emerging state of knowledge in all of its forms. They will also ask whether, and if so to what extent, Welsh Government decisions were supported by expert opinion across the disciplines and to what extent were the decisions and actions of the Welsh Government influenced by political considerations.