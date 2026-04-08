Cyfeillion Ysbyty Alltwen League of Friends have spent £12,500 on vital equipment to support hospital staff and patients.
The Cyfeillion have supported the hospital for years, with activities regularly arranged and excellent support from the local community.
Donations have been received from various community groups, individuals and from families in memory of ones who have passed away.
During the past months £12,500 has been spent on equipment and other requirements to aid the patients and staff including a PC3000 vital signs monitor, digital cameras, and televisions.
Cyfeillion chairman Selwyn Griffiths said he is “very grateful to the hard working team of volunteers who work hard to raise funds and give their time to ensure patients get the best care possible and staff have the necessary equipment”.
“Alltwen is an essential part of the community not only to patients but for the extensive use made of it to hold clinics which ensures that people do not have to travel to Ysbyty Gwynedd,” he added.
“We are very fortunate to have a team of dedicated staff here who always priorities the people in their care.
“If you would like to support this essential work or become a member of the Cyfeillion please get in touch.”
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