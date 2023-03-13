‘Not all of us can last much longer’: A damning report into people’s mental health in Ceredigion shows extremely low trust in support services - and little knowledge of how to access them.
Before Christmas, Social enterprise Mental Health Monster CIC called on every adult in the area to complete a survey which would ‘shape the future of mental health interventions in our county.’
A 43-page report entitled State of Mental Health in Ceredigion has been published on the findings after about 800 people responded.
It comes following data released in September by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing Ceredigion has the highest rate of suicide in England and Wales, as the Cambrian News first reported. More recent ONS figures also revealed the county ranks highest for the number of people feeling anxious of any region in Wales.
Just four per cent of respondents agreed there is enough support available in Ceredigion, while only 10 per cent agreed that they trust those services. Just 20 per cent said they would how to access them.
Founder and managing director Nathan Jackson said: “The report encouragingly shows strong levels of mental health knowledge and positive attitudes while it also shows that the impact of stigma is perhaps less significant than expected.
“Though it also shows extremely low trust in services and very little knowledge of how to access the services. Respondents believe there is simply not enough provision.
“As well as this, 250 people wrote negative comments about their experiences with the mental health services in this county.
“In the interest of maintaining hope, we decided to omit most of these from the report. But when you combine these findings with the fact that Ceredigion has the highest suicide rate in England and Wales, it is worrying, and the message is clear.
“Our sector must do better to support the people of Ceredigion.
“For the record, I want to make sure it is known that the intention of this report is NOT to undermine or offend the individuals that work selflessly and tirelessly in the mental health sector.
“For them, I am grateful as well as willing to work alongside them to make the changes that are clearly desired by the people of Ceredigion.”
The report also found less than half of respondents would feel comfortable talking about their mental health and exactly 50 per cent would know if they had a problem.
The main trigger of mental health issues in the region is the cost of living, followed by loneliness, stress and trauma.
The report included a series of quotes from anonymous respondents.
One said: “I have had numerous bad experiences with mental health ‘support’ in Ceredigion. I have such little faith in getting any timely help.
“From dreadfully long waiting lists to unprofessional people involved in the system. Myself, friends and family members have all been badly let down in the past.”
One anonymous respondent said: “Not all of us can last much longer and some of us are already gone.”
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has taken the result of the survey to the Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan and the Chief Executive of Hywel Dda University Health Board chief executive Steve Moore.
He said: “The findings are alarming and reflect the views that constituents have expressed to me about local mental health services.
“Such a detailed report, compiled from the views of so many people, is incredibly useful.
“The recommendations make it clear that action is needed urgently, and I think that at least three of four of the recommendations can be actioned locally.”