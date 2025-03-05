'24 Hours in NHS Wales' social media campaign on 7 March revealed that, in just 24 hours, GP practices handled 98,000 calls and provided 75,000 appointments; pharmacies dispensed more than 231,000 prescriptions; 3,000 people attended emergency departments; community nurses made 7,000 home visits; 6,000 NHS dental treatments were provided; 75 babies were born and ambulance services answered 1,200 emergency 999 calls.