Real-time insights were shared by health boards across Wales to celebrate the breadth of care and thousands of dedicated staff across the NHS.
'24 Hours in NHS Wales' social media campaign on 7 March revealed that, in just 24 hours, GP practices handled 98,000 calls and provided 75,000 appointments; pharmacies dispensed more than 231,000 prescriptions; 3,000 people attended emergency departments; community nurses made 7,000 home visits; 6,000 NHS dental treatments were provided; 75 babies were born and ambulance services answered 1,200 emergency 999 calls.
The campaign featured real-time content across social media channels, sharing stories from patients and healthcare professionals across GP surgeries, hospitals, pharmacies and community services throughout the day.