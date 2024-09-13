Plans to centre services on four Powys hospitals due to specific need in a bid to save cash which could see services downgraded at Llanidloes hospital will be decided upon next month after a consultation came to an end.
Under the plans, Llanidloes and Bronllys hospitals would provide care packages for patients requiring no additional treatment and are “ready to go home”, whilst Newtown and Brecon hospitals would provide rehabilitation care for patients.
Machynlleth, Welshpool, Llandrindod Wells and Ystradgynlais hospitals would continue as general wards.
Doctors from Machynlleth and Llanidloes have warned the plans could see staff recruitment hit, beds lost and facilities closed.
At a meeting of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) in July, members heard the changes are needed due to financial and staffing issues, with the health board already predicting posting a budget deficit of just under £23million this year.
Executive medical director Dr Kate Wright said: “Currently we look after patients with mixed needs across all of our sites.
“We know that isn’t particularly efficient it’s expensive in that the same level of staffing is needed no matter what the patient need is on the ward.”
She said that while the changes “will undoubtedly be more travel for some patients”, the “outcomes will be better.”
Lucy Cockram of Dyfi Valley Health and Margot Jones of Arwystli Medical Practice in Llanidloes jointly said the move “has the potential to seriously disadvantage each hospital.”
“Recruitment of Doctors and Nurses to Powys will be affected and the innovative work being undertaken at each Hospital will cease,” they said.
“Hospitals designated as respite may result in having no nursing satisfaction, leading to units having to be closed.
“Practices including Dyfi Valley Health and Llanidloes, are fighting this proposal as much as possible.”
Glantwymyn County Councillor Elwyn Vaughan has called for PTHB to reopen closed wards in Llanidloes as a long-term solution to the £12m spent annually sending patients for care outside the county.
PTHB said: “Our engagement on proposals for some temporary service changes on Minor Injury Units and inpatient beds in Powys community hospitals has now closed.
“Analysis is now underway, and we would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to give their views.
“We will be producing a comprehensive report which will include details of the feedback received and recommendations.
“This report will be discussed in public at a meeting of the Board on Thursday, 10 October.”