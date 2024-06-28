Junior doctors, SAS doctors and Consultants have ended strike action after accepting a fresh pay offer from the Welsh Government following further talks.
Earlier this month, junior doctors were offered a 7.4 per cent additional uplift taking the total to a 12.4 per cent uplift for the 2023/24 financial year and will be back dated to April 2023.
A revised consultant pay scale will provide higher career earnings, significantly better starting pay, and a pay rise of up to 10.1 per cent for some consultant doctors.
For SAS doctors, pay offers for newer contracts include increases of 6.1 to 9.2 per cent, and an additional uplift for associate specialists, senior doctors who are on closed contracts.
The Welsh Government said: “We are pleased to confirm the pay offers we made to consultants, SAS doctors and junior doctors to end the strikes and settle the pay dispute in 2023-24, have been accepted.
“Each of the BMA’s three branches of practice voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting the respective pay offers.
“We will now begin the process of implementing the pay award, so doctors and dentists employed in the NHS will receive the payments as soon as practicable.”