Planned strikes by doctors in Wales have been postponed after the Welsh Government and unions agreed to enter talks over pay.
British Medical Association (BMA) Wales’ three national committees representing consultants, SAS doctors and junior doctors have agreed to formal negotiations about pay, with planned industrial action to be suspended during the negotiations.
Consultants and SAS doctors were due to strike this week.
First Minister Vaughan Gething said: “We recognise the strength of feeling among BMA members and that industrial action is never taken lightly.
“This is a government that listens and engages to find solutions. I prioritised a meeting with the BMA directly alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Health to reinforce our commitment to that partnership approach.”
Cabinet Secretary for Health Eluned Morgan added: “Even in these very challenging circumstances, we have worked in social partnership with the BMA and NHS to maintain patent safety during industrial action.
“But the strikes have been very disruptive to the delivery of NHS services – none of us want to see doctors on strike.
“I am pleased the three BMA committees have agreed to pause further industrial action and begin formal talks with Welsh Government and hope we can bring an end to this dispute.”