Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to purchase over £800 worth of games and activities for the Older Adult Mental Health (OAMH) Wards at Bronglais and Withybush Hospitals.
The items funded, which include puzzles, picture boards, companion pet toys, and animal snap games, are specifically designed to support people living with dementia.
Emma Dobson, OAMH Clinical Lead Occupational Therapist, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to purchase these items for Enlli Ward and St Non Ward.
“Each resource has been chosen to promote comfort, connection, reminiscence and positive distraction, helping to enhance the wellbeing of patients on both wards.
“The puzzles include prompt questions to encourage conversation and memory‑sharing.”
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