A holiday park in Gwynedd has been awarded an AA 5-Star Platinum Award for the third consecutive year.
Hafan y Môr Holiday Park near Pwllheli, which is part of Haven, has proudly retained the prestigious AA 5-Star Platinum Award for the third consecutive year.
The highly respected accolade recognises the park's commitment to delivering exceptional standards of quality and providing memorable experiences for both holiday guests and homeowners.
Widely regarded as one of the tourism and leisure industry's highest honours, the AA 5-Star Platinum Award is reserved for holiday destinations that consistently exceed expectations, offering outstanding facilities and accommodation.
AA inspectors described Hafan y Môr as “a well-run and managed holiday centre” and recognised the fantastic improvements across the park, including the recent investment of an additional 78 new holiday homes with direct beach access, alongside the rollout of Wi-Fi in holiday homes.
Located near Pwllheli on the stunning Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales, Hafan y Môr is one of Haven’s largest holiday parks, offering a wide variety of family entertainment, activities and accommodation.
Simon Palethorpe, CEO, Haven said:
"We're delighted to have retained the AA 5-Star Platinum Award for a third consecutive year. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests and holiday homeowners. Our recent investment continues to ensure we are providing our guests with the best offering, from improved facilities to new holiday homes”.
Denise Bossons, General Manager at Hafan y Môr Holiday Park said: “Our team takes such pride in delivering the high standard our guests and homeowners have come to expect at Hafan y Môr. We’re incredibly honoured to have received the AA 5-Star Platinum Award for the third year in a row and look forward to welcoming more guests for another busy summer”.
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