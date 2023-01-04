Thanks to local donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a pile of art materials for Angharad children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital.
There are colouring pencils, wax crayons, markers, chubby brushes, sponge painting sets, foam and paint stampers.
Health Play Specialist Paul Harries (pictured) said: “We give these arts and crafts materials to young patients for use at the bedside. They are a distraction and part of the therapeutic care we provide, improving the patient experience on the ward through play.”
Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk